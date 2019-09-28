Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ GH traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of -22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $753,800.00. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $869,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,924,867 shares of company stock worth $479,300,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

