GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 252,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 8,880 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $71,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 4,592 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $41,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,509 shares of company stock worth $113,056 over the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GSI Technology by 49.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GSI Technology by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSI Technology by 287.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GSI Technology by 329.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSIT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 24,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,491. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.30 million, a P/E ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). GSI Technology had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.