Graviocoin (GIO) Price Down 22.2% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $252,038.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,167,717,144 coins and its circulating supply is 965,922,144 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

