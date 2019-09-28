Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises 2.4% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.51% of Grand Canyon Education worth $28,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

LOPE traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,161. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $90.67 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,730 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

