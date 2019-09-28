Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHM shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. 39,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,602. The company has a market capitalization of $191.59 million, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. Graham has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.19 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,793 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 190,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 616,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

