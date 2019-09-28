Gocompare.Com Group’s (GOCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gocompare.Com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 116 ($1.52).

LON:GOCO traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 83 ($1.08). 317,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The firm has a market cap of $341.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.60 ($1.34). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

