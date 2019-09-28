Global Social Chain Hits Market Cap of $2.80 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $64,726.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,180,851 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

