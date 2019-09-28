Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Short Interest Down 36.9% in September

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Global Eagle Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.14.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 2,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. Also, Director Ronald Steger acquired 50,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 309,379 shares in the company, valued at $204,190.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,990. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 69,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,579. Global Eagle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

