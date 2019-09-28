Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBT. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.75.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $150,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,272.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

