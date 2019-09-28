GINcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,209.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $90,476.00 and $5,209.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,156,021 coins and its circulating supply is 7,156,011 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

