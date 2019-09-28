Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 390,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
NYSE:GTY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 101,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,635. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Getty Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Getty Realty by 25.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Getty Realty Company Profile
