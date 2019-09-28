Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 390,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:GTY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 101,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,635. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Getty Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Getty Realty by 25.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

