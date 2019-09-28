Genpact (NYSE:G) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

G traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 715,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. Genpact has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $882.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Balkrishan Kalra sold 37,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,526,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 10,621,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $430,289,280.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock valued at $509,578,468. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genpact by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

