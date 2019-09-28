Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 571,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

