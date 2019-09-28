Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Short Interest Down 52.8% in September

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,878,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,267,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

NYSE:GTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 561,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.99 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 34.50% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. Garrett Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTX shares. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Garrett Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.