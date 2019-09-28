Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Down 25.4% in September

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. 891,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.