Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Futurepia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Futurepia has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Futurepia has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $101,284.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00192307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.01028716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Futurepia Coin Profile

Futurepia’s total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. The Reddit community for Futurepia is /r/Futurepia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Futurepia is futurepia.io . The official message board for Futurepia is medium.com/futurepia . Futurepia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Futurepia Coin Trading

Futurepia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futurepia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Futurepia using one of the exchanges listed above.

