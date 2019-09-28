Function X Price Tops $0.19 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. Function X has a market cap of $19.66 million and approximately $220,856.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002296 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027403 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00142257 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,270.26 or 1.00817199 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000737 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,405,768 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

