Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) SVP Purchases $20,650.56 in Stock

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) SVP William E. Cummings, Jr. purchased 21,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $20,650.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 232,864 shares in the company, valued at $223,549.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Fuel Tech Inc has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.