Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) SVP Purchases $20,650.56 in Stock

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) SVP William E. Cummings, Jr. purchased 21,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $20,650.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 232,864 shares in the company, valued at $223,549.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Fuel Tech Inc has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.
