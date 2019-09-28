Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,677,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,732,436. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,070,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $413,394,000 after buying an additional 738,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,091,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $244,867,000 after buying an additional 446,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after buying an additional 1,155,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after buying an additional 10,888,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,703,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $112,656,000 after buying an additional 761,139 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

