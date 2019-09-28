Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Analysts expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to post sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $7.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen cut Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 10,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,021. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

