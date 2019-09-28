FLO (FLO) Trading 18.1% Higher This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $27,682.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

