Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FLXN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.80. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.31% and a negative return on equity of 175.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,901.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,552,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 33,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.