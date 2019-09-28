FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.18% of FleetCor Technologies worth $43,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.87.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.00. 475,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.30.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

