Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Update

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,030 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $176,413,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after buying an additional 144,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,241,000 after buying an additional 126,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,954,000 after buying an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Five Below stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.49. 533,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,015. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.98 and its 200-day moving average is $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. Five Below has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. Five Below’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.