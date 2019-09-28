First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 93.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter.

FTHI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.39. 4,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,807. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

