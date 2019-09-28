First Manhattan Co. Sells 709 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,784,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.60.

NOC opened at $371.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $383.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.08 and its 200-day moving average is $319.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

