First Manhattan Co. Sells 3,914 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in General Mills by 18.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,773,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,786,000 after buying an additional 277,126 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 25.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.