First Manhattan Co. Purchases 2,515 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSE:A opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

