First Manhattan Co. Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in General Motors by 101.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

