First Manhattan Co. Grows Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 299,684 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,412.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $47,037.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 272,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,266,329.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,360 shares of company stock worth $3,358,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of -0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

