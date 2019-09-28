First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 100.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,831,607 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of First Financial Bankshares worth $395,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.63. 356,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.18. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

