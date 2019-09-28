First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce $102.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.80 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $98.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $401.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.90 million to $401.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $452.50 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $456.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,831,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422,789 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,179,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 958,532 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.63. 356,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,229. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

