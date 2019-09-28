Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Position Lessened by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.56% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF stock opened at $311.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.83. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.01 and a fifty-two week high of $327.60.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.