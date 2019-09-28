Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,421 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.0% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 97.3% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 163,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 176.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 90.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 108.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 89,812 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.23. 3,334,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,259. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.