Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.77 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Fantom has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Kucoin and Bilaxy. Fantom has a market cap of $20.77 million and $2.58 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00193256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.01032041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090047 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX, Hotbit, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

