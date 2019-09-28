Fandom Sports Media (CNSX:FDM) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Fandom Sports Media Corp (CNSX:FDM) dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 143,800 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

In other Fandom Sports Media news, Senior Officer Henri Holm sold 1,055,000 shares of Fandom Sports Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,874,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,730.60.

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

