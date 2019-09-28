FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Trading Down 9.3%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $239.75 and last traded at $245.71, 1,834,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 444% from the average session volume of 337,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,199,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $139,142.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,631 shares of company stock valued at $41,904,262 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

