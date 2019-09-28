FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at DA Davidson

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up from $217.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.82.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $344,189.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,631 shares of company stock valued at $41,904,262. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 213,718 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.