Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 29,168 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 10.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Facebook worth $425,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $5,196,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,100 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $1,272,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,572 shares of company stock worth $555,353,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,656,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,320,595. The stock has a market cap of $521.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

