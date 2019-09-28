Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.38.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $188.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $162.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. 1,003,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $348,481.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $6,649,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at $63,521,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,671 shares of company stock worth $9,001,333 over the last three months. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

