Exosis (EXO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29,590.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $73,442.00 and approximately $29,590.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003332 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,224.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.02120003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.63 or 0.02771063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00677057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00702858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00488683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 433,349 coins and its circulating supply is 268,349 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.