ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ExlService from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ExlService by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,151 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in ExlService by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

