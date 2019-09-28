ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,389.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $369,361.00 and $3,389.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00871666 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,705,926 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

