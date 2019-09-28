Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $12.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,039. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $658.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everi will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Everi by 139.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Everi by 247.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

