E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Receives $55.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,728.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

ETFC opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

