Ethouse (HORSE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $74.00

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Ethouse has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Ethouse has a market cap of $212,044.00 and $74.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethouse token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.43 or 0.05351099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Ethouse Profile

Ethouse (HORSE) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app . Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

