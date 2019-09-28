Ether-1 (ETHO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,109.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $244,929.00 and $37,109.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00077097 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00387239 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012193 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008780 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000110 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 35,943,759 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.