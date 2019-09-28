ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,620,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 129,143 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,737,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,365,000.

IPAY opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

