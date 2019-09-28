EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLC. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $743,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis purchased 136,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,817,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,503 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 23,543,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,917 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 36,353.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,168,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

