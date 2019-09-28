Energycoin (ENRG) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Energycoin has a market cap of $159,509.00 and $35.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

